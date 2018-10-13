Media player
Billy Monger: 'Why I don't want to compete in disabled sport'
Billy Monger, 19, had an F4 crash 18 months ago which resulted in both his legs being amputated.
Now, he’s back racing – this time in F3.
Billy tells Newsbeat why it’s important for him to race against able-bodied drivers.
13 Oct 2018
