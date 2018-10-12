Call of Duty explains Battle Royale choice

Video

Radio 1 Newsbeat's had exclusive access to the team behind the new Call of Duty.

They explain why they've introduced a Battle Royale mode for the first time, following the huge success of titles like Fortnite and PUBG.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.