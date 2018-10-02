Forza Horizons: 'Set more games in the UK'

Video

"Sometimes you forget what's on your doorstep," Ralph Fulton tells Newsbeat.

Not many major new titles have opted to use Britain as the canvas for their games in recent years.

Ralph, creative director at Playground Games, explains why his team decided to base racing game Forza Horizons in the UK.

Newsbeat's gaming reporter Steffan Powell went to visit the studio to find out if more games will follow their lead.

