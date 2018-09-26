Music therapy 'a huge escape' from autism

Video

You wouldn't normally see Enter Shikari, Everything Everything and All Saints on the same line-up - but they're all playing shows around the UK to promote music therapy.

Nordoff Robbins, the UK's leading music therapy charity, says it isn't a "cure" for medical conditions but it "helps people reach their full potential".

Ahead of the Get Loud shows which take place today, Enter Shikari sat in with Elizabeth Theodorou, who says playing music "is a huge escape" from her autism.

