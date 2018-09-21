Ray BLK 'told not to sing' because of skin colour

Video

Ray BLK was told by a music producer that "there's no point" trying to become an artist.

She said: "A producer told me that I should just focus on being a songwriter instead of an artist, because as a black woman, there's no point".

She ignored that producer's advice and became the first unsigned artist to win the BBC's Sound Of... prize, in 2017.

She was speaking to BBC Newsbeat at a school in south east London, as part of Radio 1Xtra's #InspireMe tour.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.