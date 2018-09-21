Brexit and love across the Irish border

Video

He's in the UK, she's in the EU. What happens when your relationship is affected by Brexit?

Jamie McCartney lives in south Armagh, Northern Ireland, and his girlfriend Shannon Griffin Callan lives in Dundalk, in the Irish Republic.

It’s only a 15-minute drive, but they cross the Irish border every time they want to see each other. So the prospect of the return of border checks and data roaming charges, as the Irish border becomes the only land border between the UK and the EU, is making them think about leaving Ireland altogether.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.