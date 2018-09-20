Solving Brexit on the football pitch
Brexit: UK vs EU on the football pitch

Newsbeat’s Brexit Road Trip is in Mansfield, where a group of Brits took on a team of Polish migrants in a 6-a-side match.

Given how negotiations are going, the result probably isn’t a big surprise.

Members of the EU side aren’t too pleased with Brexit – but don’t plan on going anywhere.

The main question from the Brits - why haven’t we left yet?

