Solving Brexit in the hairdressers

Hairdresser Olly, from Dumfries, was too young to vote in the referendum. But if he’d been old enough he would’ve voted to remain.

John, getting his hair cut by Olly, voted to leave because he believes we're spending "too much money subsidising Europe”.

On the flip side, hairdresser Dawn thinks we’re doing the right thing by leaving but her client, Morven, disagrees.

Radio 1 Newsbeat is touring the country in a campervan to find out your thoughts on Brexit.

It's part of a special Brexit week across all of BBC News, marking six months to go until Britain leaves the EU.

