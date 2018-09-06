Ibiza: Access All Areas?
Video

Ibiza: Access All Areas? A Newsbeat documentary

What's it like to go clubbing in Ibiza's iconic clubs if you’re in a wheelchair? Alex Taylor heads to Amnesia and Pacha to find out just how accessible they really are.

Travelling to the White Isle Alex meets other revelers along the way and makes some surprising discoveries about some of Ibiza's most famous nightclubs.

