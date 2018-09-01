Syrian rapper hoping for 'new mindset'

Media player
Chyno: The Syrian rapper dreaming of a 'new mindset' in his country
Almost six million people have been forced to leave Syria during its seven years of war. Rapper Chyno is one of them.
With the government claiming it is now safe to return, contrary to advice from the UN, he says he wants to be part of a "new mindset" in the country.
