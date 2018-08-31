Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BROCKHAMPTON chat Reading, Pharrell and new music plans
BROCKHAMPTON and Jaden Smith drop in to chat Reading, Pharrell and new music plans.
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/newsbeat-45366919/brockhampton-chat-reading-pharrell-and-new-music-plansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window