Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scallop row: What's the EU fisherman feud all about?
French and British fishermen have clashed in a row over scallops.
UK boats are allowed to fish off France's north coast - but they've been accused of being selfish by draining stocks in the area.
As the feud continues, Cornish fishermen weigh up the positives and negatives of current EU fishing rules and how they could change going forward.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
29 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window