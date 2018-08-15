Could the Arctic be where the next Cold War happens?

Video

There's a warning from MPs that melting Arctic ice is giving ships better access to the area, which could open it up to exploitation.

With a wealth of natural resources, including oil, military action in the Arctic has increased and it's feared there could be a "great power competition" in the region.

The defence sub-committee say it's a place where Russia might seek to expand its presence and influence and MPs say it "seems clear that greater dangers lie ahead" if action isn't taken.

