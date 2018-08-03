Your worst dating app experiences

Video

Newsbeat listeners have revealed their worst dating experiences from using platforms like Tinder, Grindr and Chappy.

From talk about starting a family, to straight up just not being who they said they were, there are some real horror stories.

It's after a survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat, suggested dating apps are the least preferred way to meet someone new.

That's despite around half of 16-34-year-olds using them, the results claim.

