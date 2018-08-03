How do you become a dodgeball champ?

Video

The England Lions became World Cup champions at the first ever Dodgeball World Cup - which took place in a Manchester sports hall.

It's fair to say the sport has grown since then. This year the final will be held at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Ahead of the tournament starting, the England Lions gave us their top tips on becoming a champion.

