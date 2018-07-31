The disappearance of Corrie Mckeague

Video

In September 2016, 23-year-old Corrie Mckeague disappeared on a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

He was last seen walking through the streets at 1am, in CCTV footage recorded that night.

Almost two years later, after months of police investigation and family appeals, his dad says he believes he is "somewhere in the Suffolk waste disposal system".

