Mayweather or Joshua: Who would you choose?

You’d think working with Floyd Mayweather would be a dream come true for most young boxers - but not for Croydon's Joshua Buatsi.

He was spotted by Floyd Mayweather at the Rio Olympics but decided to stay and box in Britain rather than work with the star in the US.

The light-heavyweight is now managed by heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua Buatsi will be fighting on the undercard for Whyte v Parker at the O2 arena on Saturday 28 July.

