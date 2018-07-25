Health secretary calls for more NHS apps

Video

The NHS needs more apps, the new health secretary says.

Matt Hancock was the first MP to have his own app in his previous job as culture secretary.

He took over the health and social care job from Jeremy Hunt on 9 July when Theresa May reshuffled her top team - after Boris Johnson and David Davis quit.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.