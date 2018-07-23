The cutest Level Up Challenge yet

Media player
Video
Level Up Challenge: Dad dances to Ciara’s song for his son with cancer
Kennith Thomas, aka Kenny Clutch, is a dance teacher and choreographer in New Jersey.
His son Kristian has leukaemia so Kenny posted a video of him doing the Level Up Challenge for him.
The video’s got over 4.5m views on Instagram so far and was even reposted by Ciara.
