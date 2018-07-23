The cutest Level Up Challenge yet

Video

Kennith Thomas, aka Kenny Clutch, is a dance teacher and choreographer in New Jersey.

His son Kristian has leukaemia so Kenny posted a video of him doing the Level Up Challenge for him.

The video’s got over 4.5m views on Instagram so far and was even reposted by Ciara.

Available for UK users only.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.