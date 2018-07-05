Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Three Lions: How the song was covered by BBC News in 1996
Even though it's 22 years old, Three Lions still prevails as the definitive England football song.
Here are its writers David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and Ian Broudie being interviewed by BBC News in 1996.
Video courtesy of BBC Rewind.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/newsbeat-44711566/three-lions-how-the-song-was-covered-by-bbc-news-in-1996Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window