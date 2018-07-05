'I'm allergic to the sun'

Video

Emma Traynor has solar urticaria which means her skin breaks out into hives when she stays in the sun for too long.

The 27-year-old developed the condition three years ago.

She carries an umbrella with her at all times just in case she ever gets caught out in the sun.

