UK weather: Having solar urticaria means I'm allergic to the sun
Emma Traynor has solar urticaria which means her skin breaks out into hives when she stays in the sun for too long.
The 27-year-old developed the condition three years ago.
She carries an umbrella with her at all times just in case she ever gets caught out in the sun.
05 Jul 2018
