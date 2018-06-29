The game of tag that got out of hand

Video

There's a film out about a group of friends who play an epic game of tag which gets out of hand.

It's based on a real-life group of friends in America - who also inspired this group of Brits when they started their game five years ago.

It's safe to say they go to extreme lengths to tag each other.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.