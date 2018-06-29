The game of tag that got out of hand

Media player
These friends fly 4,000 miles just for a game of tag
There's a film out about a group of friends who play an epic game of tag which gets out of hand.
It's based on a real-life group of friends in America - who also inspired this group of Brits when they started their game five years ago.
It's safe to say they go to extreme lengths to tag each other.
