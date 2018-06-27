‘I've never felt more emasculated’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Actor Terry Crews talks about being sexually assaulted
American actor Terry Crews appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, telling them that he was sexually assaulted by a “successful Hollywood agent” in 2016.
The committee was discussing a new set of rules called the Survivors' Bill of Rights Act.
The former American footballer has appeared in films such as Bridesmaids and White Chicks and TV show Brooklyn Nine Nine.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
27 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/newsbeat-44632874/actor-terry-crews-talks-about-being-sexually-assaultedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window