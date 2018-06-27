‘I've never felt more emasculated’

Video

American actor Terry Crews appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, telling them that he was sexually assaulted by a “successful Hollywood agent” in 2016.

The committee was discussing a new set of rules called the Survivors' Bill of Rights Act.

The former American footballer has appeared in films such as Bridesmaids and White Chicks and TV show Brooklyn Nine Nine.

