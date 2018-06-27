Students raise £1,500 for 'jolly' cleaner

Media player
Bristol uni students raise £1,500 for cleaner to go on holiday
A cleaner at the University of Bristol has been gifted £1,500 after students crowdfunded the money to send him to Jamaica.
The money was raised to fund a week's trip for Herman Gordon and his wife to visit family.
