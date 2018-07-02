Meet the women standing up against catcalling

Video

Sophie Sandberg created @catcallsofnyc to expose catcalls in New York and where they were happening.

The account grew in popularity and copies of it started popping up across the world - including London.

Newsbeat met with Sophie and Farah Benis, the creator of @catcallsofldn, to speak about the accounts.

