IGTV: Instagram allows hour-long videos for the first time
Instagram has increased the maximum length of videos uploaded to its site for the first time.
Whereas you were once only able to upload 60-second clips, you can now share videos of up to an hour.
It's called the new feature IGTV - and released this promotional video to BBC Newsbeat.
20 Jun 2018