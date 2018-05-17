Xbox controller a 'first' for disabled gamers

Video

Details have been released of the first ever console controller designed and made specifically for disabled gamers.

Microsoft says the Adaptive Controller will give people easier access to the games they love.

Currently players have to rely on the work of specialist charities to adapt traditional controllers to meet their needs.

The news comes as the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK has released a report saying more needs to be done to help disabled gamers.

BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat's Gaming Reporter Steffan Powell has been given exclusive access to the new device and met some of those it's designed to help.

