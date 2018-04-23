London Marathon runner proposes mid-race

Video

It's common for runners at the London Marathon to stop for a drink of water, to wee or even to stretch.

However when Tony Horstead stopped for a morale-boosting hug from girlfriend Lucy Smith, he also got down on one knee to propose.

