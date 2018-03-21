Media player
America and Guns: The USA's fascination with firearms
US mass shootings have happened before and they'll happen again.
So why not just get rid of guns altogether?
Newsbeat's Nick Rotherham explores America's obsession with firearms.
21 Mar 2018
