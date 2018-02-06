Media player
Make Me a Vegan: The movement
Radio 1 Newsbeat reporter Nesta McGregor is a self-confessed meat lover.
However, he decided to take on the challenge of Veganuary like thousands of others in the UK.
In the second of five videos which chart his vegan journey, he meets blogger Fat Gay Vegan who describes the increase in number of vegans in the UK as a "social shift" and not a "fad".
06 Feb 2018
