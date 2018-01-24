How to tell whether fur is real or fake
How to spot the difference between real and fake fur

Tesco, Fatface and Boots are the latest shops to remove real fur items from sale after they were unwittingly sold as faux fur.

Here's how to spot whether what you're buying is real or fake fur.

