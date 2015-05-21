A terror suspect from Manchester who is banned from returning to Britain is living freely in Denmark, Newsbeat can reveal.

Ahmed Halane, 22, a Danish citizen who grew up in Bolton and Chorlton, is suspected of fighting with militant groups abroad.

He is the elder brother of Zahra and Salma Halane, who ran away to Syria to become jihadi brides in June last year.

Sources say Ahmed Halane joined jihadists in Syria and Somalia.

Newsbeat's Duncan Crawford reports from the Danish city of Aarhus.

