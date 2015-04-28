With just over a week to go until the General Election, the latest Newsbeat debate is taking place in Edinburgh.

More than 100 young voters will fire questions at five politicians: Jenny Marra of Labour, Danny Alexander of the Liberal Democrats, Humza Yousaf of the SNP, Gavin Brown of the Conservatives and Jonathan Arnott of UKIP.

The key themes are the cost of living, housing and the economy. Your hosts are Tina Daheley and Chris Smith, who updated the audience on what was being said online.

