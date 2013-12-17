Google Glass has been described as a glimpse into the future of technology.

The wearable computer, controlled by voice and touch, is being tested by selected "explorers" in sport, medicine, science and other fields.

Apps for the device including Facebook, Twitter and eBay are being developed but there are concerns over privacy and safety.

Newsbeat's technology reporter Jonathan Blake tested Google Glass at the company's London base.

