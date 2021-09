Some of the world's biggest mobile companies have told Newsbeat they're still committed to Near Field Communication (NFC), which lets you use your phone to buy things.

NFC could one day see your mobile replacing your wallet and even your keys.

It's already used in Japan as a way to get into gigs, as Newsbeat listener Charlotte Foot has been finding out.

She's been checking out the technology at a major mobile phone show in Barcelona.

Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter