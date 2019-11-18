Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rodney Reed: Death row inmate says 'truth' will clear him
Rodney Reed, his family, and supporters react to a Texas court's decision to delay his execution by 120 days after new evidence was brought forward in his case.
He was convicted of killing and raping a woman in 1996.
-
18 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/magazine-50467470/rodney-reed-death-row-inmate-says-truth-will-clear-himRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window