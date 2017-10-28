Media player
'Infiltrating the BNP devastated my life'
Gary Shopland says the police approached him in 1996 to become an informant on the British National Party. Gary claims his life was ruined by the police refusing to support his claim he joined the organisation as part of an undercover investigation.
The BBC has not been able to independently verify Gary's story. The police refuse to confirm or deny his claims.
Filmed and edited by Rob Brown, Producer Ammar Ebrahim.
28 Oct 2017
