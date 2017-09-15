The lawyer who takes on Facebook over free speech
Joachim Steinhoefel challenges Facebook over deleted posts - and sometimes, he wins.

More on free speech and Germany's tough new law: The moment a famous Syrian refugee met a right-wing nationalist

Video Journalist: Jan Bruck

  • 15 Sep 2017
