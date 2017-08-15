How the internet united against neo-Nazi Daily Stormer site
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the internet united against neo-Nazi Daily Stormer site

A website featuring white supremacist content has become the focus of online debate after Charlottesville.

But why are tech companies trying to shut down the Daily Stormer - and why now?

Video journalist: Natalia Zuo; Reporter: Jonathan Griffin

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.

  • 15 Aug 2017