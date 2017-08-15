Media player
How the internet united against neo-Nazi Daily Stormer site
A website featuring white supremacist content has become the focus of online debate after Charlottesville.
But why are tech companies trying to shut down the Daily Stormer - and why now?
Video journalist: Natalia Zuo; Reporter: Jonathan Griffin
15 Aug 2017
