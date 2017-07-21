Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The UK's first deaf poetry slam
Meet Honesty, one of the deaf poets competing in the UK's first ever poetry slam for users of sign language.
-
21 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window