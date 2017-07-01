The first-aiders of Venezuela

Media player
Meet student volunteers helping injured protesters in Caracas
Anti-government demonstrations in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, show no signs of abating. Green Cross are the oil-rich country's young first responders, who volunteer to go around the capital and help those injured on the front line.
01 Jul 2017
