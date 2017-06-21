Why are these people dancing on walls?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
#DabkeChallenge: It's all over the wall
A traditional Arab folk dance - with a twist - has taken social media by storm.
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
Reporting by: Lamia Estatie
You can find BBC Trending on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @BBCtrending. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
21 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window