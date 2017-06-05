How can you burst your filter bubble?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election 2017: How can you pop your filter bubble?

It might be the defining feature of politics in the social media age. So how can you pop your own "filter bubble"?

Video journalist: Natalia Zuo, Written by: Mike Wendling

Read more from BBC Trending's special election series, Filter Bubbles of Britain:

DIY campaign ads: Meet the 'micro-Pacs'

Inside the Corbynista Facebook 'army'

What pro-Tory Facebook really wants

Online Remainers: Can't agree who to vote for

The rise of Tory attack ads on Facebook

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.

  • 05 Jun 2017