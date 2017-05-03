Legendary photographic agency, Magnum, turns 70
Run by photographers for photographers, Magnum has produced some of the iconic images of the 20th and 21st Centuries, chronicling the major conflicts and events of our age.

Inge Bondi worked closely with the legendary photographers Robert Capa, George Rodger, Chim Seymour and Henri Cartier-Bresson.

  • 03 May 2017