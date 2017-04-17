Media player
Hollywood star trolled in Lapland
Outspoken Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been the target of trolls - congregating on anonymous websites - ever since his anti-Trump performance art project began in January.
For his latest art installation, he's alone in a cabin in Lapland, with only one line of communication to the outside world - the Kiasma Museum in Helsinki.
But that still hasn't stopped the trolls, as BBC Trending witnessed first-hand.
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
17 Apr 2017
