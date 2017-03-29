Selling my fertility changed the law in Britain

Video

In the mid-1980s a fertility agency began offering infertile couples the chance to pay a woman to have a baby on their behalf.

It was a controversial move that attracted intense media coverage and much criticism of those involved.

In 1985, Kim Cotton became Britain's first surrogate mother. Through the agency, she was paid to become pregnant, carry the baby to term and hand over the infant to the couple.

She never met or knew the identify of Baby Cotton's parents but such was the outcry that commercial surrogacy was outlawed within six months.

Kim Cotton spoke to Witness about her experiences and the furore that was caused by her decision.

