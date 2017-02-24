Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could Max Spiers's last interview help explain his death?
Investigating the last days of Max Spiers, a British conspiracy theorist who died in Poland.
-
24 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/magazine-39082576/could-max-spiers-s-last-interview-help-explain-his-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window