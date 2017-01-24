BBC Pop Up: We're going to Lebanon

BBC Pop Up is the BBC's mobile bureau. We are a team of BBC filmmakers who will be travelling to Beirut for four weeks to tell stories that you suggest.

We will be living and working in Lebanon for the month and we are asking what stories you want us to tell about the country?

All our films are made from your suggestions - and if you live in Beirut, you can even help us make them.

You can submit your story ideas using the forms on this page.

Video made by Benjamin Zand and Benjamin Lister.