My mother, the Nobel Peace Prize pioneer

For decades a fearless Kenyan woman battled to save Kenya's environment.

Wangari Maathai faced threats, beatings and arrests as she fought to protect the country's parks and forests from developers.

In the 1970s, she founded the Green Belt Movement which promoted planting trees, conservation, and women's rights.

In 2004, she became the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Witness spoke to her daughter Wanjira Mathai about her mother's legacy.

