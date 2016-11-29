Video

Megan Beveridge started playing the bagpipes when she was nine years old. Now she is a member of 19th Regiment Royal Artillery, The Scottish Gunners.

Produced by Paul Harris

What is 100 women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. We create documentaries, features and interviews about their lives, giving more space for stories that put women at the centre.

